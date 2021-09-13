Challenge offers young people chance to design mural in Goodmayes

Published: 4:42 PM September 13, 2021

Art Clubbers is a community interest company which aims to champion and support young creatives. - Credit: Rosie Woods

A social enterprise has launched an art challenge giving Redbridge youngsters the opportunity to get their work on the street.

The Welcome To Goodmayes project, organised by Art Clubbers CIC, is open to anyone between ages 10 and 24 who lives, works, or studies in the borough.

Artists are asked to reflect on the “vibrancy and diversity” of the community, with winners selected by public vote.

Their design will be used as the starting point for a public mural, to be installed in 2022.

The organisers hope that the creative competition will help put Goodmayes on the map ahead of the opening of the Elizabeth Line next year.

Art Clubbers founder and managing director Ajay Pabial said: “it’s incredibly important that we continue to spotlight Goodmayes as a hub for local enterprise, a safe place to live and an area bustling with rich culture and leisure.”

The competition is open until November 1.