Martial arts event in Goodmayes Park to teach teens self-defence
- Credit: Ekota Academy
A martial arts centre is hosting a free open-day event in Goodmayes Park next week to teach teens self-defence skills.
Anybody above the age of 12 is eligible to attend the Ekota Academy event, which will take place at 6.30pm on Friday July 9.
Guro Shamim Hoque, director of the Filipino Martial Arts Academy in London, will demonstrate 'Kilusan', a style of Filipino martial arts (FMA) involving weapon-based training and footwork.
He said: "The beauty of Filipino martial arts is that it can be taught very quickly to people of all ages and abilities."
The purpose of the event is to tackle knife crime and other forms of criminality by teaching young people self-defence.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Hoque added: "Unlike many other martial arts, FMA focuses on the weapon first to build people's reaction, timing and speed very quickly so in self-defence situations you are able to make informed choices that best deal with given situations."
Organisers also hope to promote positive socialisation and healthy lifestyles among young people that have been affected by their time indoors due to the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Seven Kings triple stabbing: September date set for full inquest hearing
- 2 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
- 3 Ilford educator wins teacher of the year at Tes Awards 2021
- 4 CCTV appeal following reported homophobic incident in Ilford
- 5 Ilford among worst areas in the UK for motorists driving on dodgy tyres
- 6 Iain Duncan Smith: 'Do not dismiss local opinion on development'
- 7 Leyton Orient reportedly interested in Southend full-back Elvis Bwomono
- 8 Letter: Hoping for a resolution on Redbridge Lane West allotments
- 9 Cash and jewellery taken in Ilford shop robbery
- 10 Council launches campaign to highlight harmful impact of fly-tipping