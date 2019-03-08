Search

Goodmayes man trapped under a car for 15 minutes after wind blew tree on him

PUBLISHED: 17:19 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 30 April 2019

The tree was moved to get Huseyin out from underneath it. Picture: Huseyin Unsoy

The tree was moved to get Huseyin out from underneath it. Picture: Huseyin Unsoy

A Goodmayes diabetic with low blood sugar was trapped under a car for 15 minutes when a gust of strong wind blew a 15ft tree on top of him.

Huseyin fractured his ribs after a tree fell on him. Picture: Huseyin UnsoyHuseyin fractured his ribs after a tree fell on him. Picture: Huseyin Unsoy

Huseyin Unsoy, 30, went to visit his mum to change a filter on her car in Dagenham on Saturday (April 27).

After completing the “simple job”, the mental health worker looked under the car to tighten a “few things up”.

He had only been under there for three minutes when a forceful blast of air knocked over a nearby tree.

“I heard a big bag and felt excruciating pain,” he said.

“I couldn't move and screamed for my mum.

“Mum was washing dishes at the time looking out of the window and saw the tree fall – it was like slow motion – but she couldn't make it out there in time.

“She tried to help but she is only little – about 5ft 3 – and could lift it.

“She screamed at passersby to help and when one did she tried to wriggle me out a bit.”

While his mum called an ambulance, Huseyin tried to lie as still as possible.

He added: “I'm a Type 1 diabetic and my sugar levels really dropped.

“They took me to hospital and as I had blood in my urine they gave me a scan.

“The doctors couldn't believe the size of the tree that fell on me - it smashed the car up.”

Huseyin said healthcare professionals told him he had fractured his ribs and would need to rest for a couple of weeks for them to heal.

This recovery time might prove a little problematic as he is a dad to a four-year-old who loves nothing more than to jump on him in bed to wake him up in the mornings.

Overall the mental health worker is in good spirits despite being a little sore and he will celebrate his 31st birthday on Friday resting up.

“It's such a freak accident you don't hear about,” he added.

“I wanted to share my story to raise awareness about being near big trees in heavy winds.”

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were called to the scene of the incident.

“We were called at 12.49pm on Saturday to reports of an incident at a residential address in Holden Close, Dagenham.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene and took a person to hospital.”

