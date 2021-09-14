'It's disgusting': Goodmayes mum claims family fed mouldy pittas in quarantine hotel

Published: 11:26 AM September 14, 2021

Rizwana Nadeem claimed that her family was served pitta that was stale and mouldy and said her husband and son were sick the next day. - Credit: Rizwana Nadeem

A Goodmayes mother has been left feeling “degraded” after she claimed her family was served mouldy food while quarantining at a Kensington hotel.

After returning from a trip to Pakistan to visit her sick mother, Rizwana Nadeem and her family were required to quarantine in the Millennium Gloucester Hotel for 10 days.

On Wednesday (September 8) – their seventh day – the family was served lunch by the hotel.

Rizwana’s husband and six-year-old son had already begun eating while she finished a work call, Rizwana said.

When she joined them to eat, the mum-of-two alleged that she discovered that the pitta bread they had been served was hard and specked with blue mould.

You may also want to watch:

Rizwana said the hotel’s complaints team told the family that they were “truly sorry” and offered them ice cream as compensation, but she felt it was “simply not good enough”.

She said: “It’s absolutely disgusting, I felt very degraded with the way we were treated.

“I am paying for my hotel quarantine and shouldn’t have to be treated like this.”

Rizwana said that the following day her husband and son were vomiting and claimed the hotel doctor had to be called.

After the incident, Rizwana said she asked to be discharged from the hotel – as she didn’t want her family to eat the food – but was allegedly declined.

She said that she had raised the issue with the local environmental health department and claimed that they had told her that they would schedule a visit to the hotel.

Kensington and Chelsea Council did not respond to a request for comment.

In an email to Rizwana, seen by the Recorder, the hotel complaints team said that hotels were operating in “unprecedented times”, feeding hundreds of people three times a day.

In response to a request for comment, Millennium Hotels referred the Recorder to the Home Office.

A government spokesperson said that they would not comment on individual cases but said that protecting the public was their “top priority”.

They added: “The public and the robust border and testing regime we have in place is helping minimise the risk of new variants coming into the UK.

“We do everything we can to ensure guests in managed quarantine get the support they need."

They said that they expected quarantine hotels to do everything they could to address guests’ needs or concerns.