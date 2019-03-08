Happy Birthday to you: Goodmayes security company raises thousands for charity turning 30

A Goodmayes safety deposit box company has raised thousands of pounds for a social care charity which is celebrating its 30th birthday.

Sovereign Safe Deposit Centres, Kinfauns Road, donated £6,764 to Vibrance which supports residents with learning disabilities and mental health problems.

The charity provides a range of services including residential care, supported living, day opportunities, outreach and respite services and the money will be used to buy specialist equipment for its community day project.

Paul Allen, CEO of Vibrance said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Sovereign and all their customers for the long-standing and continued support."

Sovereign branches offer its members secure storage safety deposit boxes for valuables with unlimited free access seven days a week, without the need to make any appointments to visit.

Sam Patel of Sovereign said:"Sovereign and its members are delighted to raise as many donations for Vibrance as we possibly can, and we will continue to do so in the years ahead."