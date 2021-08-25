Goodmayes Bowls Club celebrate centenary with open day

Published: 2:06 PM August 25, 2021

Goodmayes Bowls Club was visited by Cllr Roy Emmett, Mayor of Redbridge (second from right), and Cllr Jas Athwal (far right), leader of Redbridge Council, to commemorate its centenary - Credit: Goodmayes Bowls Club

Goodmayes Bowls Club celebrated its centenary with an open day, welcoming people to try their hand at the sport.

The event, held on Saturday, August 21, was attended by guests including Redbridge mayor Roy Emmett, council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and his deputy Cllr Kam Rai.

Members of the public also joined club members for the celebration of its 100-year anniversary and were offered bowling coaching by members.

The club hosted an open day to celebrate its 100th anniversary - Credit: Goodmayes Bowls Club

Club president Jean Thompson was presented with a commemorative trophy by the mayor, who congratulated the club on reaching its centenary and said it was yet another example of the community coming together.

Jean said that the club had seen an influx of new members post lockdown.

Club members are involved in volunteering to keep Goodmayes Park clear of litter and the club has forged close links with the Pinglewara charity in Punjab for disabled children.