Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Goodmayes

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Goodmayes. Picture: @Ned321 Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Goodmayes this morning (Tuesday, November 19).

A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service said it was called to High Road, Goodmayes, at 8.37am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic on a motorbike to the scene," she said.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital."

Police confirmed the junction with Barley Lane and Goodmayes Road was closed for a short time while the man was treated.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening, police said.