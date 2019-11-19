Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Goodmayes
PUBLISHED: 10:24 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 19 November 2019
Archant
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Goodmayes this morning (Tuesday, November 19).
A spokeswoman for the London Ambulance Service said it was called to High Road, Goodmayes, at 8.37am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.
You may also want to watch:
"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic on a motorbike to the scene," she said.
"We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital."
Police confirmed the junction with Barley Lane and Goodmayes Road was closed for a short time while the man was treated.
The man's injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening, police said.