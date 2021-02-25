Video
Stormzy surprises 'Lemonade for Yemen-Aid' boys with Gold Blue Peter badges
The Seven Kings boys whose Lemonade for Yemen-Aid fundraiser went viral received a coveted Gold Blue Peter badge with a surprise message from Stormzy and their favourite footballers David Luiz and Bruno Fernandes.
Blue Peter is celebrating the bravest and best achievements of some of its young viewers by awarding them the highest accolade the show can give - the Gold Blue Peter badge - in a special show which also sees Marcus Rashford and Greta Thunberg given the prestigious award.
The Gold badge is the most sought after of all Blue Peter badges with only a small number being awarded each year to people who have accomplished great things, inspired a nation, saved a life or who have shown bravery and courage.
Previous recipients include the Queen, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Mary Berry, Raheem Sterling and the late Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Now Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, who were first featured in the Recorder in July, before drawing international fans from the likes of Angelina Jolie, are both joining the special club.
The two best mates set out to raise £500 to help children in Yemen through their lemonade stand but ended up raising almost £5,000 instead.
Since their story has taken off, through their efforts and collectively through the Yemen Crisis Appeal they have managed to raise an astonishing £100,000.
In a special show which airs on CBBC and BBC iPlayer at 5pm on Thursday, February 25 the boys will show Blue Peter presenter Adam how to make their lemonade before receiving very special messages from Arsenal's David Luiz and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.
Mikaeel supports Arsenal and Ayaan Man-U so the boys were over the moon to meet their idols.
To top it off they received a special message from Stormzy who tells them: "I have heard about your incredible lemonade stand and all the amazing work you guys have done. I was blown away… I would love to nominate you for a Gold Blue Peter badge, you are a pair of little legends, wear it with pride because you deserve it.”
Marcus Rashford is being awarded his badge for being a "hero not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well" after the show received numerous letters from children saying they have been inspired by him, not only because of his football, but also for the way he is making a difference to young people’s lives.
Receiving his badge, Marcus says: “I appreciate it greatly – I am happy that I’m able to spread positive messages and show a side of me that people might not know of. A lot of what I do is not for me, I just want to give people the best chance to be the best they can be.”
Greta Thunberg is being given her badge for her dedication to raising awareness about climate change and the way she has inspired a generation to make a positive change for the planet.
Greta was thrilled with the award saying: “Thank you so much. I don’t know if I deserve this but I am very honoured by this and I will put this in my room and take great care of it.”
Also receiving an award is 12-year-old Holly, who has been raising money for good causes since she was six.
When she found out the Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled due to Covid-19, she took it upon herself to run her own song contest, called Dollovision, to raise money for the NHS.
Another winner named Archie, who is a massive Harry Potter fan, is surprised with video messages from Rupert Grint and Tom Felton.
Six-year-old Tony, who was inspired by fellow Gold badge holder, the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, raised £1.6m for a children's hospital, despite only having learned to walk last year.
Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: "The Blue Peter Gold Badge Awards is a feel-good show about the extraordinary things that young people achieve. Each year only a few Gold badges are awarded to our amazing audience who have shown outstanding bravery, overcome adversity and achieved the most brilliant things. It’s so difficult to choose who is awarded a badge and I hope that Archie, Holly, Tony, Emmie, Steffan, Ayaan and Mikaeel inspire others with their stories as both Greta and Marcus have done.”
In the lead up to being honoured with a Gold badge the boys are doing a giveaway for a water well in Yemen.
To contribute to their fundraiser visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lemonaid-boys.