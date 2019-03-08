Search

Redbridge volunteers gear up for Mitzvah Day

PUBLISHED: 18:23 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 04 November 2019

Simon Rothstein delivers the Mitzvah Day pack to Beverly Rumney of Ilford Federation Synagogue. Picture: Mitzvah Day

Simon Rothstein delivers the Mitzvah Day pack to Beverly Rumney of Ilford Federation Synagogue. Picture: Mitzvah Day

Volunteers from Redbridge have started gearing up for Mitzvah Day after the charity distributed 500 eco-friendly Mitzvah Day merchandise packs across the UK - including 1,500 T-shirts, 4,000 metres of bunting, 5,000 balloons, 500 hats and 30,000 stickers.

The merchandise will be used on Mitzvah Day, Sunday, November 17 when volunteers will take part in the faith-based day of social action.

Jews, Muslims, Christians and people of all faiths and none will come together to give their time, not their money, in social action projects that make a real difference to the community around them.

Mitzvah Day's Simon Rothstein delivered the packs to schools, synagogues and organisations including Wohl Ilford Jewish and Clore Tikva Primary Schools, Cranbrook United Synagogue, Ilford Federation Synagogue, Chigwell and Hainault United Synagogue, East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue and Jewish Blind & Disabled's Milne Court, Hilary Dennis Court and Aztec House buildings.

All packs for 2019 are fully sustainable - fitting with Mitzvah Day's theme of Going Greener - coming in a re-usable bag with everything included being recyclable, reusable or biodegradable.

Mitzvah Day chief executive Georgina Bye said: "We made all of our Mitzvah Day packs 100 per cent green for 2019, as part of our long-term, year-round commitment to the environment. We have not only ensured all our merchandise is eco-friendly, but we've also given out T-shirts from last year and are encouraging people to reuse their Mitzvah Day merchandise and find their vintage Mitzvah Day T-shirts too!"

