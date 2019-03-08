Search

Hand in your gun to Redbridge, Romford or Barking and Dagenham police and no questions will be asked

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 July 2019

Guns from a previous Met Police firearm surrender. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Guns from a previous Met Police firearm surrender. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

PA Wire/PA Images

Police have launched a campaign to reduce the number of illegal firearms in the capital.

East Area Command officers, who oversee the London boroughs of Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham, are urging residents to give up any guns as part of a firearm surrender fortnight.

"Operation Aztec is running between July 20 and August 4, 2019," a Met spokesman said.

"Hand in any firearm or ammunition to your local police station - no questions asked.

"There will be no prosecution for illegal possession when you hand in the weapon or ammunition."

