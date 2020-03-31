Search

Chadwell Health children make sandwiches to thank hospital staff working tirelessly to combat coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 31 March 2020

Miraya and her big sister Vinaya made sandwiches for staff at King George Hospital to thank them for caring for everyone during coronavirus. Picture: Dru Pindoria

Miraya and her big sister Vinaya made sandwiches for staff at King George Hospital to thank them for caring for everyone during coronavirus. Picture: Dru Pindoria

Archant

To counter the sad coronavirus news going around two little girls from Chadwell Heath decided to make sandwiches and a care package for staff at King George Hospital.

Vinaya labeling the sandwiches. Picture: Dru PindoriaVinaya labeling the sandwiches. Picture: Dru Pindoria

On Saturday while they were stuck at home Miraya Pindoria, 6 and her big sister Vinaya Pindoria, 8, decided to say thanks to the staff at King George Hospital, which is down the road from their house, and sent sandwiches, a hand-written card and a care package to the NHS staff there.

The girls enjoyed making lunch so much that they decided they’re going to do it every single weekend as long as they’re stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The prepared sandwiches. Picture: Dru PindoriaThe prepared sandwiches. Picture: Dru Pindoria

Vinaya said: “We wanted to make sandwiches for them because they’ve been caring for us, so we want to care for them.”

She will be celebrating her ninth birthday next week and her parents are planning a virtual party on Zoom so family and friends can wish her happy birthday from afar.

