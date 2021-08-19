Girl, 12, with cerebral palsy completes charity marathon

Published: 9:30 AM August 19, 2021

A 12-year-old girl with cerebral palsy is celebrating after completing a marathon for the fourth year running.

Aishikee Barman-Roy, from Woodford Green, completed the feat within two weeks, as part of the Superhero Series challenge.

Using an adapted treadmill, Aish beat her time from last year by three days and raised more than £800 for Skanda Vale Hospice, a charity based in Wales which supports terminally ill people.

Aish was diagnosed with four-limb cerebral palsy shortly after birth, as a result of which she suffers from global development delay and cognitive impairment.

She is non-verbal and uses a communication device to talk. She also uses an electric wheelchair and is fed via tube as she suffers from gastro-reflux.

Speaking after Aish completed her marathon, mum Debdatta said: “Aish loves helping others and doing charity work. At the same time, she doesn’t see anything as too much of a challenge and refuses to let her disability stop her from achieving anything.

“She was determined to complete her Superheroes marathon in 14 days, which was three days quicker than last year. She did this and was so excited to get her medal.

“In true sense, Aish is differently abled as she does everything differently; she dances, swims and runs in her own way.

“She is a fun-loving social girl and also makes us laugh a lot, and in my view her biggest superpower is her smiling face."

Aish also has a four-year-old sister, Aanaya, who took a keen interest in Aish’s challenge and encouraged her.

Now in its fifth year, the Superhero Series challenge allows people of all ages to join forces with others nationwide and do as much as they can, without worries over cut off times or equipment.

This year's event, which was sponsored by Irwin Mitchell and Marvel, ran from July 17 to August 14.