Clayhall 10-year-old sends her Covid-19 memorial design to Mayor of London
PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 May 2020
Archant
A 10-year-old Clayhall girl designed a Covid-19 memorial to honour her friend’s grandmother who died after contracting the virus.
Annika Chowdhury, 10, was already upset she couldn’t get to see her best mate Aisha Hayat once schools were closed but was even sadder when she heard Aisha’s grandmother died last month and she couldn’t be there for her friend.
You may also want to watch:
She decided to design a memorial for anyone who has died of Covid-19 and sent the drawing to London Mayor Sadiq Khan and MP Wes Streeting that she would like placed in every borough.
In her letter Annika wrote: “I am really sad this is impacting so many of us, but this would be a lasting special memory.”
Mum Venissa said: “Children are feeling the effects of not seeing their school friends and also dealing with loss. Annika just wanted to do something to help her friend who she can’t see at the moment.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.