Clayhall 10-year-old sends her Covid-19 memorial design to Mayor of London

Annika Chowdhury sent this letter to London Mayor Sadiq Khan to honour victims of Covid-19 after her friend's grandmother died. Picture: Venissa Chowdhury Archant

A 10-year-old Clayhall girl designed a Covid-19 memorial to honour her friend’s grandmother who died after contracting the virus.

Annika Chowdhury (left) and her best mate Aisha Hayat together before lockdown. Picture: Venissa Chowdhury Annika Chowdhury (left) and her best mate Aisha Hayat together before lockdown. Picture: Venissa Chowdhury

Annika Chowdhury, 10, was already upset she couldn’t get to see her best mate Aisha Hayat once schools were closed but was even sadder when she heard Aisha’s grandmother died last month and she couldn’t be there for her friend.

She decided to design a memorial for anyone who has died of Covid-19 and sent the drawing to London Mayor Sadiq Khan and MP Wes Streeting that she would like placed in every borough.

In her letter Annika wrote: “I am really sad this is impacting so many of us, but this would be a lasting special memory.”

Annika wanted to do something to help her friend who was mourning the loss of her grandmother. Picture: Venissa Chowdhury Annika wanted to do something to help her friend who was mourning the loss of her grandmother. Picture: Venissa Chowdhury

Mum Venissa said: “Children are feeling the effects of not seeing their school friends and also dealing with loss. Annika just wanted to do something to help her friend who she can’t see at the moment.”