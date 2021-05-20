Jailed: Man who raped woman in Ilford after accomplice forced her into car

Published: 11:36 AM May 20, 2021

George Stoiean, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years for rape. - Credit: Met Police

A man who raped a woman after she was forced into a car in Ilford has been jailed for 10 years.

The woman, in her 20s, was bundled into a car in Ilford High Road, driven a short distance and raped inside the vehicle last November.

George Stoiean, 27, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, May 19 having previously pleaded guilty to rape at the same court.

Detective Constable Claire Smith, of the East Area public protection unit, said: "Stoiean has not shown any remorse for his actions and repeatedly lied to police about his involvement in the attack.

"The victim has shown incredible courage after suffering such a terrible ordeal and I hope this sentence brings her some comfort that Stoiean will serve a lengthy custodial sentence before being released."

On November 25 last year, about 3.30am, the victim was walking along Ilford High Road when a car pulled up beside her.

The passenger got out and followed her along the road.

She was forced into the car where she was attacked by Stoiean, who was driving.

Police enquiries to locate the passenger are ongoing.

The woman suffered injuries to her face and body after being held down and repeatedly punched.

After the attack, she was dropped off a few streets away where she made her way to a friend's house to raise the alarm.

Specially trained officers provided support to the woman.

Detectives used CCTV, phone data and witness accounts to locate Stoiean, who was arrested in Lincolnshire on November 27.

He was taken into custody and charged with rape.