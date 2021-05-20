News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Jailed: Man who raped woman in Ilford after accomplice forced her into car

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:36 AM May 20, 2021   
George Stoiean, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years for rape.

George Stoiean, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years for rape. - Credit: Met Police

A man who raped a woman after she was forced into a car in Ilford has been jailed for 10 years.

The woman, in her 20s, was bundled into a car in Ilford High Road, driven a short distance and raped inside the vehicle last November.

George Stoiean, 27, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, May 19 having previously pleaded guilty to rape at the same court.

Detective Constable Claire Smith, of the East Area public protection unit, said: "Stoiean has not shown any remorse for his actions and repeatedly lied to police about his involvement in the attack.

"The victim has shown incredible courage after suffering such a terrible ordeal and I hope this sentence brings her some comfort that Stoiean will serve a lengthy custodial sentence before being released."

On November 25 last year, about 3.30am, the victim was walking along Ilford High Road when a car pulled up beside her.

The passenger got out and followed her along the road.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven arrests made as part of probe into alleged people smuggling ring
  2. 2 Redbridge school shortlisted for national award
  3. 3 Two men charged after attack on rabbi in Chigwell
  1. 4 Letter: Concern about over-development around Manford Way in Hainault
  2. 5 Chigwell rabbi 'hit on head with concrete brick', court hears
  3. 6 Mayor joins charity to deliver Eid treats to Ilford homeless shelter
  4. 7 Call for budding researchers to shape future of Gants Hill
  5. 8 Jailed: Man who raped woman in Ilford after accomplice forced her into car
  6. 9 First residents move in to new council homes in Hainault
  7. 10 Ilford murder investigation launched after woman dies of injuries

She was forced into the car where she was attacked by Stoiean, who was driving.

Police enquiries to locate the passenger are ongoing.

The woman suffered injuries to her face and body after being held down and repeatedly punched.

After the attack, she was dropped off a few streets away where she made her way to a friend's house to raise the alarm.

Specially trained officers provided support to the woman.

Detectives used CCTV, phone data and witness accounts to locate Stoiean, who was arrested in Lincolnshire on November 27.

He was taken into custody and charged with rape.

Crime
Snaresbrook Crown Court
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ilford Town is the only ward in London to have an average house price below £250,000.

Housing

Ilford Town only place in London with average house price below £250,000

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
A Central East Area police officer, including a number of people from Redbridge and Stratford have been jailed.

Crime

Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Police investigating hate crime after Chigwell and Hainault synagogue rabbi assaulted

Crime

Chigwell rabbi hospitalised after 'unprovoked and cowardly attack'

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
More than a thousand people braved the rain for the eighth year of Eid in the Field at Wanstead Rugby Club. 

More than a thousand attend Eid in the Field in Woodford Green

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon