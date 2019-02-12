Search

Gearies Primary School pupils sell Fairtrade breakfasts to support farmers around world

PUBLISHED: 11:15 28 February 2019

Pupils at Gearies Primary School enjoying their tradefair breakfast with a visit from Wes Streeting MP

Pupils at Gearies Primary School enjoying their tradefair breakfast with a visit from Wes Streeting MP

Pupils at Gearies Primary School, in Gants Hill, have been selling hundreds of breakfast servings to community members all in the name of charity.

Pupils at Gearies Primary School enjoying their tradefair breakfast with a visit from Wes Streeting MPPupils at Gearies Primary School enjoying their tradefair breakfast with a visit from Wes Streeting MP

Parents and pupils at the Waremead Road school were joned by Ilford North MP Wes Streeting yesterday (February 27) to have a “Big Fair Trade Breakfast”.

Adults and children tucked into a meal including muesli, jam, marmalade, as part of Fairtrade Fortnight, which aims to highlight the severe lack of food security faced by farmers around the world.

Enterprise coordinator Akhlaq Ahmad, who helped organise the event, said: “We organised this morning to show our support for the people who grow our food and made sure these farmers get what they need to look after themselves.”

The followed on from the schools first ever careers fair which took place on Monday and Tuesday and featured talks from a GP, a firefighter, a lawyer and a banker.

