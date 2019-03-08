Bad weather fails to dampen spirits at garden coffee morning fundraiser in Aldborough Hatch

The garden was open to the public to raise money for The Children's Society. Picture: Ron Jeffries Archant

Despite heavy rain, visitors enjoyed beautiful flowers in Aldborough Hatch while raising nearly £500 for charity.

The event was held on Saturday, July 27 in Spearpoint Gardens, Aldborough Road North, and raised £472 for the Children's Society.

Ron Jeffries, who hosted the fundraiser, had to invite the public into his home because the rain decided to make an appearance - around 50 people attended.

"It was the most enjoyable morning, in spite of the rain it was still a massive success," said Ron.

Some members of the public decided to move to the summerhouse in light drizzle to take a look at the various flowers.

The annual event has raised more than £2,000 over the past five years.

Ron's wife ran the garden party for many years until she died five years ago, but Ron has carried it on in honour of his wife's memory.

This year, the funds were raised through the selling of homemade preserves and cakes brought by the neighbours.

All donations will go towards supporting the Children's Society - a national charity supporting young and vulnerable children.

If you would like to make a donation to this charity, please visit their website: www.childrenssociety.org.uk.