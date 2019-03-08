Search

Seven Kings gardener grows bloomin' great 16ft sunflowers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 August 2019

Ronkeyram Doal with his giant 16.5 feet high sunflowers at Benton Road Allotments in Seven Kings. Photo: Vickie Flores

Ronkeyram Doal with his giant 16.5 feet high sunflowers at Benton Road Allotments in Seven Kings. Photo: Vickie Flores

Vickie Flores

A Seven Kings gardener is celebrating after growing his sunflowers to over 16ft - smashing his last personal record.

Ronkeyram Doal with his giant 16.5 feet high sunflowers at Benton Road Allotments in Seven Kings. Photo: Vickie Flores

Ronkeyram Doal has a knack for growing some of the tallest sunflower plants, and the pictures speak for themselves.

Ronkeyram Doal with his giant 16.5 feet high sunflowers at Benton Road Allotments in Seven Kings. Photo: Vickie Flores

The flowers usually grow to 6ft but Ronkeyram's giant specimen has now crept up to 16.5ft at Benton Road Allotments, Mafeking Avenue, Seven Kings

Ronkeyram Doal with his giant 16.5 feet high sunflowers at Benton Road Allotments in Seven Kings. Photo: Vickie Flores

He featured in the Recorder back in 2017 showing off his 12ft sunflowers.

Ronkeyram Doal with his giant16.5 feet high sunflowers at Benton Road Allotments in Seven Kings. Photo: Vickie Flores

But Ronkeyram has some way to go yet as the current Guinness World Record is held by Hans-Peter Schiffer from Germany who recorded a 30ft 1in sunflower back in 2014.

Ronkeyram Doal with his giant 16.5 feet high sunflowers at Benton Road Allotments in Seven Kings. Photo: Vickie Flores

If you've been inspired by Ronkeyram's efforts and would like to grow your own sunflower, gardeners say you should start your sunflower off in a greenhouse.

Ronkeyram Doal and Trevor Stephens with Ronkeyram's giant 16.5 feet high sunflowers at Benton Road Allotments in Seven Kings. Photo: Vickie Flores

Do you have any monster vegetables or sunflowers you'd like to share with us? Get in touch by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.

