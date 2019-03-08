Seven Kings gardener grows bloomin' great 16ft sunflowers
PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 August 2019
Vickie Flores
A Seven Kings gardener is celebrating after growing his sunflowers to over 16ft - smashing his last personal record.
Ronkeyram Doal has a knack for growing some of the tallest sunflower plants, and the pictures speak for themselves.
The flowers usually grow to 6ft but Ronkeyram's giant specimen has now crept up to 16.5ft at Benton Road Allotments, Mafeking Avenue, Seven Kings
He featured in the Recorder back in 2017 showing off his 12ft sunflowers.
But Ronkeyram has some way to go yet as the current Guinness World Record is held by Hans-Peter Schiffer from Germany who recorded a 30ft 1in sunflower back in 2014.
If you've been inspired by Ronkeyram's efforts and would like to grow your own sunflower, gardeners say you should start your sunflower off in a greenhouse.
Do you have any monster vegetables or sunflowers you'd like to share with us? Get in touch by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.