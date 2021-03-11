Investigation into cause of fire at suspected Gants Hill cannabis factory

Published: 4:31 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 5:06 PM March 11, 2021

The LFB was called to a fire at a suspected cannabis factory in a flat above a shop in Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill. - Credit: Fahad Memom

The cause of a fire at a suspected cannabis factory in Gants Hill is under investigation.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the incident at 2.49am last night (Wednesday, March 10) after a blaze had broken out inside a flat above a shop in Woodford Avenue.

Station Officer Steve McDermott, who was at the scene, said: “There were flames coming from the top of the roof as crews arrived at the scene.

Half of the second floor of the building and half of the roof were damaged, with no reports of any injuries. - Credit: Fahad Memom

“Firefighters faced challenging and smoky conditions inside the property as they worked swiftly to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring flats and shops either side."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. - Credit: Fahad Memom

Half of the second floor of the building and half of the roof were damaged by fire, which was under control by 4.11am.

A spokesperson from the Met added: "Police were called at approximately 5:30am on Thursday, March 11 by the London Fire Brigade following a fire at a residential property in Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill.

"It was reported that the property was being used for the production of cannabis. Officers have located the owner. Enquiries are underway. There have been no arrests."

There were no reports of any injuries and London Fire Brigade confirmed the cause of the fire is under investigation.



