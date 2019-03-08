Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room

A much-loved bagel shop lives to fight another day after a planning inspector refused an application to turn the premises into a private medical clinic.

The lease is coming up for renewal, the landlord's agent said.

In March 2018, Client Design Services Limited submitted a plan to convert Shalom Hot Bagels, Woodford Avenue, into a private doctors, dentist and travel clinic.

The applicant said the site is ideal for a surgery as it has a large area on one level which will give disabled patients easy access.

It hoped to turn the bakery into four consulting rooms, a nursing consultant room and a dental suite and offer sexual health testing, counselling, minor surgery and ultrasound scanning.

Mr Amnon Shalom of Shalom Hot Bagel Bakery previously told the Recorder that he has no intention to vacate the shop and the only way the decision will be taken out of his hands if is “a high court decides it”.

“I have been here for 32 years and my lease has been renewed three times,” he said,

“We are not going to close, there is no intention on our behalf.”

Today, Thursday, April 4, after the planning inspector’s decision was announced he said: “The indication is that Shalom Bakery will continue its operation.

“The application has been denied and we are happy to continue.” MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, launched a petition to save the bakery after the planning application was submitted and said he is “delighted” with the planning result.

“Shalom is a much loved local business that has been serving the area for many, many years and it’s great that they will be able to continue to do so,” he said.

“Nearly 400 local people signed my petition to save the bakery, and I’m glad the planning inspector has refused to grant a change of use which would have seen the bakery close.

“I’m delighted that Shalom has had the immediate threat of closure removed.”

The bakery has been a Gants Hill staple for more than three decades and many residents previously emailed the Recorder to say how important the shop was to them.

Sam Dooley said: “Not only do Shaloms produce some of the best bagels in the area, but we will be losing one of the last significant remnants of the East End Jewish community (if it goes).

“In today’s world, where communities are growing further apart, food is one of the best ways to improve and consolidate community ties.

“For Gants Hill - a locale populated by a multitude of Pakistani, Afro-Carribbean, Jewish, and Eastern European communities, cultures, and cuisines - it will represent a sad loss to the ‘flavour’ of an area.”

Ryan Kayne said the shop is a gem in the community and added: “Shalom Hot Bagels has been an important part of my childhood and has always been there throughout my teen years into adulthood. I can’t imagine Gants Hill without it.

“I would do unthinkable things to save this place.”