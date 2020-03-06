Former Gants Hill schoolgirl set for global stardom credits inspirational teachers for pursuing her dreams

Singer Gaurika, who recently recorder her debut single with Sean Kingston, returned to her old school Caterham High School. Picture: Denis Malachov/courtesy of Dream Studios Archant

A former schoolgirl from Gants Hill who is being tipped for stardom after performing alongside the Pussycat Dolls and recording her debut single with Sean Kingston has paid tribute to her inspirational teachers.

Gaurika when she was a Year 11 student at Caterham High School. Picture: Tom Barnes Gaurika when she was a Year 11 student at Caterham High School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Gaurika Sangha, known as Gaurika, attended Caterham High School between 1998 and 2003 and started out performing in the musicals Bugsy Malone and Annie, before moving into TV and playing venues around the world.

Having recently returned home after spending time in America, the girl from Redbridge has credited her teachers and school trips to the Royal Albert Hall, for inspiring her love of performing.

She said: "I just want to say a huge thanks to the teachers who inspired me back in the day. They were so enthusiastic about their subjects.

"Miss Cornford in drama in particular was incredibly supportive, giving a platform that allowed everyone to flourish with no inhibitions and really delve into their creative side!

"Inspiring teachers are necessary for the new generations to come."

Speaking about her new single, 'I'm Alive' which she co-wrote with Grammy award-winning producer Juan Cristobal Losada, who has worked with a-list musicians including Shakira, Santana and Ricky Martin.

She said "The new single is being very well received both here and in the US. I always put my heart and soul into everything I do, especially my music, and I hope people connect to it like I do."

Gaurika is also keen to inspire the next generation of talent from Redbridge and had some words of wisdom for those wanting to follow in her footsteps.

"You have to be resilient. Definitely a life skill needed for any profession.

"You are going to get knock backs but you have to keep going, keep knocking down barriers, finding new opportunities and keep believing in yourself."

With her sights set on global stardom Gaurika is keen to achieve more whilst remembering her roots.

"There's so much still to do, this is just the beginning and I am forever grateful to be pursuing my dreams."

I'm Alive is now available to download and stream via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify.