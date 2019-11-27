Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill
PUBLISHED: 16:49 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 27 November 2019
Six fire engines and 30 firefighters are tackling a fire in Gants Hill today (November 27).
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar
The fire is in a flat with a shop below in Cranbrook Road and a significant part of the first floor and part of the roof are currently alight.
Firefighters are using an aerial ladder platform and a drone to tackle the blaze and they were called to the scene around 3.45pm.
TfL tweeted that the A123 is closed in both directions east of the Gants Hill Roundabout.
Residents in the area are advised to keep their windows closed.
More updates to follow.