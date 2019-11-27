Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar Archant

Six fire engines and 30 firefighters are tackling a fire in Gants Hill today (November 27).

The A123 Cranbrook Road (Gants Hill) is *closed both ways* east of Gants Hill Roundabout due to a building fire. Use other routes and expect increased congestion during the PM peak. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) November 27, 2019

The fire is in a flat with a shop below in Cranbrook Road and a significant part of the first floor and part of the roof are currently alight.

Firefighters are using an aerial ladder platform and a drone to tackle the blaze and they were called to the scene around 3.45pm.

TfL tweeted that the A123 is closed in both directions east of the Gants Hill Roundabout.

Residents in the area are advised to keep their windows closed.

More updates to follow.