Pre-school reunion: Did you attend the Gants Hill playgroup in the last 50 years?

Former class members with the then MP Linda Perham. Picture: Ashurst Drive Pre-School Archant

To mark 50 years of nurturing young minds, a playgroup is holding a celebratory event this weekend.

The school also celebrated it's 30th anniversary. Picture: Ashurst Drive Pre-School The school also celebrated it's 30th anniversary. Picture: Ashurst Drive Pre-School

Residents, former attendees and ex staff members at Ashurst Drive Baptist Church preschool, Ashurst Drive, Gants Hill, are invited to an "open afternoon" to commemorate its golden anniversary.

MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting will pop down to join in the fun and games and activities will be held for parents and children up to the age of six.

On Saturday, July 13, between 2pm and 3pm there will be pre-school activities in the church hall and outdoor secure play area.

At 3pm-4pm there will be entertainment performed by current pre-schoolers.

Then between 4pm and 5pm, refreshments will be reserved will attendees socialise.

An Ashurst Drive Baptist Church spokeswoman said: "The church preschool first opened as a playgroup in 1969 and for 50 years it has provided a high-quality secure learning and development foundation in a safe and welcoming environment for pre-school children.

"We are delighted that Wes Streeting, Ilford North MP, will be attending and invite all current children plus recent leavers with their families and current and ex-staff to come along and join the celebrations.

"This is a great opportunity for families to see what Ashurst Drive Baptist Church Preschool can offer so parents with babies/toddlers will be most welcome."

For more information call 02085549716 or email ashurstdrive@live.co.uk