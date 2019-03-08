Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pre-school reunion: Did you attend the Gants Hill playgroup in the last 50 years?

PUBLISHED: 10:08 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 10 July 2019

Former class members with the then MP Linda Perham. Picture: Ashurst Drive Pre-School

Former class members with the then MP Linda Perham. Picture: Ashurst Drive Pre-School

Archant

To mark 50 years of nurturing young minds, a playgroup is holding a celebratory event this weekend.

The school also celebrated it's 30th anniversary. Picture: Ashurst Drive Pre-SchoolThe school also celebrated it's 30th anniversary. Picture: Ashurst Drive Pre-School

Residents, former attendees and ex staff members at Ashurst Drive Baptist Church preschool, Ashurst Drive, Gants Hill, are invited to an "open afternoon" to commemorate its golden anniversary.

MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting will pop down to join in the fun and games and activities will be held for parents and children up to the age of six.

On Saturday, July 13, between 2pm and 3pm there will be pre-school activities in the church hall and outdoor secure play area.

At 3pm-4pm there will be entertainment performed by current pre-schoolers.

You may also want to watch:

Then between 4pm and 5pm, refreshments will be reserved will attendees socialise.

An Ashurst Drive Baptist Church spokeswoman said: "The church preschool first opened as a playgroup in 1969 and for 50 years it has provided a high-quality secure learning and development foundation in a safe and welcoming environment for pre-school children.

"We are delighted that Wes Streeting, Ilford North MP, will be attending and invite all current children plus recent leavers with their families and current and ex-staff to come along and join the celebrations.

"This is a great opportunity for families to see what Ashurst Drive Baptist Church Preschool can offer so parents with babies/toddlers will be most welcome."

For more information call 02085549716 or email ashurstdrive@live.co.uk

Most Read

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Redbridge Roma people are among most ‘demonised groups’ in Europe

A meeting is being held about hate crime against Roma people and Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Ilford entrepreneur launches new ‘safe and respectful’ social media platform

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Council house sales falling in Redbridge, figures show

Council house sales have fallen in Redbridge over the last year. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Hainault car crash: New North Road closed after car hits lamppost

New North Road has been closed following a car crash in Hainault on Monday, July 8. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Redbridge Roma people are among most ‘demonised groups’ in Europe

A meeting is being held about hate crime against Roma people and Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Ilford entrepreneur launches new ‘safe and respectful’ social media platform

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Council house sales falling in Redbridge, figures show

Council house sales have fallen in Redbridge over the last year. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Hainault car crash: New North Road closed after car hits lamppost

New North Road has been closed following a car crash in Hainault on Monday, July 8. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s fight back to earn pre-season draw with Tigers

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Kandi inspires Daggers to Concord victory

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates scoring a hat-trick (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Pre-school reunion: Did you attend the Gants Hill playgroup in the last 50 years?

Former class members with the then MP Linda Perham. Picture: Ashurst Drive Pre-School

One in 15 Redbridge teachers not qualified or working towards qualified teacher status

183 are not working towards a qualification. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire/PA Images

Cricket: Essex take over at top as Yorkshire are hammered

Nick Browne of Essex hits out during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 9th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists