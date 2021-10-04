Gants Hill man completes 100th blood donation

Published: 3:20 PM October 4, 2021

A Gants Hill man has completed his 100th blood donation.

Mark Finkletaub, 67, completed his century of plasma donations last Thursday, September 30, at the YMCA in Forest Road, Walthamstow.

He started making donations in 1972 at the encouragement of his late uncle Peter Finn.

“I must have been OK afterwards, because straight after the donation, I cycled from Newbury Park down to Mile End and back to buy a ticket for a Slade concert at the Sundown Theatre,” he recalled.

Mark, of Avery Gardens, gives blood around four times a year and said that he had never experienced any problems.

He said that he enjoyed visiting the “amazing buildings” in which donations are sometimes held.

“One that comes to mind is Stratford Old Town Hall, which has a beautiful ornate ceiling, easy to appreciate when lying on your back during a donation,” he said.

He added that while not everyone finds it easy to give blood, he would highly recommend it for those that can.