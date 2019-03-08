Fridge freezer revealed to be cause of Gants Hill house fire

The fire broke out at 110 Collinwood Gardens in Gants Hill Archant

A fridge freezer was the cause of a fire that tore through a Gants Hill family’s home, firefighters have revealed.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to blaze in Collinwood Gardens at around half past midnight on Saturday, April 8.

Part of the ground floor of the two-storey building was damaged by fire.

Two adults and three children left the property before firefighters arrived.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended from Ilford, Leytonstone and Stratford fire stations.

They brought the blaze under control by 1.10am.

A LFB spokeswoman said: “The cause of the fire is believed to be a fridge freezer.”