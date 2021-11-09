News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

No injuries after firefighters tackle blaze at Gants Hill house

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:42 PM November 9, 2021
The London Fire Brigade was under control within an hour but part of the roof was damaged by the blaze. 

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the blaze in Gaysham Avenue - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A house fire in Gants Hill in the early hours of this morning has been extinguished without any reported injuries. 

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Gaysham Avenue shortly before 4am this morning, November 9.  

Half of the loft space and a small part of the roof of the semi-detached house were damaged by fire, but no injuries were reported. 

Firefighters from Ilford, Hainault and Woodford fire stations attended, using thermal imaging cameras to check for fire spread and to ensure there were no remaining hot spots. 

The fire was under control by roughly 5.45am and its cause is being investigated. 


You may also want to watch:

London Fire Brigade
Gants Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kamran

Knife Crime

Two more men charged with murder after fatal stabbing of teen in Loxford

Daniel Gayne

person
Atul Shah, founder of Tight Fit Jeans in Cranbrook Road

Retail

'The best at what we do': Ilford jean shop nominated in business awards

Daniel Gayne

person
28-year-old man in court charged with terrorism publication offence

Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London

Mike Brooke

person
Kamran

Teen charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Loxford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon