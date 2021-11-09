No injuries after firefighters tackle blaze at Gants Hill house

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the blaze in Gaysham Avenue - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A house fire in Gants Hill in the early hours of this morning has been extinguished without any reported injuries.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Gaysham Avenue shortly before 4am this morning, November 9.

Half of the loft space and a small part of the roof of the semi-detached house were damaged by fire, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Ilford, Hainault and Woodford fire stations attended, using thermal imaging cameras to check for fire spread and to ensure there were no remaining hot spots.

The fire was under control by roughly 5.45am and its cause is being investigated.



