Firefighters battle Gants Hill blaze for three hours

PUBLISHED: 09:48 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 28 November 2019

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Archant

Firefighters tackled a fire for three hours using a drone and aerial ladder in Gants Hill on Wednesday, November 27.

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters battled the blaze that started in a flat above the Sakthi Cash and Carry shop in Cranbrook Road.

Half of the first floor and roof were damaged and the shop remains closed. There were no reports of any injuries.

The damaged roof from the flat fire in Gants Hill. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Firefighters were called to the scene around 3.45pm and the fire was under control just after 7pm.

Laxmi Thevar was with her children shopping in Sakthi when they discovered the fire.

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

She said: "We could smell the fire but didn't realise where it was coming from and continued shopping until heavy smoke came."

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

She had just picked up her children from nearby Gearies Primary School and said many children and their parents were nearby at the bus stop in front of the shop when the fire broke out.

"People had no idea what to do as all roads were getting closed."

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

The A123 was closed in both directions east of the Gants Hill Roundabout following the fire along with Cranbrook Road and Shere Road.

Fire crews from Hainault, Ilford, Woodford, Stratford and Dagenham attended the scene.

Police said the fire has been deemed non suspicious.

