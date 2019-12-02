Firefighters determine cause of Gants Hill fire
PUBLISHED: 17:22 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 02 December 2019
Archant
Firefighters have determined the cause of the Gants Hill fire was packaging materials left too close to a hob.
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters battled the blaze on Wednesday, November 27 that started in a flat above the Sakthi Cash and Carry shop in Cranbrook Road.
Half of the first floor and roof were damaged but there was no damage to the shop, which re-opened on Saturday.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 3.45pm and the fire was under control just after 7pm.
Laxmi Thevar was with her children shopping in Sakthi when they discovered the fire.
You may also want to watch:
She said: "We could smell the fire but didn't realise where it was coming from and continued shopping until heavy smoke came."
She had just picked up her children from nearby Gearies Primary School and said many children and their parents were nearby at the bus stop in front of the shop when the fire broke out.
"People had no idea what to do as all roads were getting closed."
The A123 was closed in both directions east of the Gants Hill Roundabout following the fire along with Cranbrook Road and Shere Road.
Fire crews from Hainault, Ilford, Woodford, Stratford and Dagenham attended the scene.
Police said the fire has been deemed non suspicious.