Gants Hill roundabout crash: Woman in a critical condition as man arrested on suspicion of assault

PUBLISHED: 13:08 05 January 2019

Police were called to reports of a crash and suspected assault in Gants Hill last night. Photo: Whatsapp

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a two-car crash in Gants Hill.

Police were called at 6.53pm yesterday (Friday, January 4) to reports of a collision at Gants Hill roundabout.

There they found the drivers of one of the cars, a woman, to be unwell.

Officers immediately provided first aid before paramedics arrived.

She has been taken to an east London hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the second car, a man, has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has been taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Inquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

