Gants Hill roundabout crash: Woman in a critical condition as man arrested on suspicion of assault
PUBLISHED: 13:08 05 January 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a two-car crash in Gants Hill.
Police were called at 6.53pm yesterday (Friday, January 4) to reports of a collision at Gants Hill roundabout.
There they found the drivers of one of the cars, a woman, to be unwell.
Officers immediately provided first aid before paramedics arrived.
She has been taken to an east London hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the second car, a man, has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
He has been taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.
Inquiries continue.
