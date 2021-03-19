News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Latest proposal to build on Gants Hill college site to face planning committee

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:00 PM March 19, 2021   
Gants Hill development to be decided

The first block would see ten office spaces created between Commercial House and Montrose House in Eastern Avenue. - Credit: KO Architects

Plans to build on a Gants Hill college site are set to appear before councillors.

The proposal, to go before Redbridge Council's planning committee on Monday (March 22), is to build two new blocks on the Mont Rose college site in Eastern Avenue.

The first would see ten office spaces created between Commercial House and Montrose House, while the second - between 43-45 Clarence Avenue - is intended for 15 flats.

Gants Hill development to be decided

The second block - between 43-45 Clarence Avenue - is intended for 15 flats of varying room sizes. - Credit: KO Architects

An original proposal to build 38 flats and two commercial units was withdrawn in 2019, while an application for 15 flats and 1,325 sqm of commercial space was rejected by the council's planning committee in November last year.

To watch the meeting from 7.15pm, visit this link.

