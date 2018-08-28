Redbridge Council rejects own building application for affordable housing in Gants Hill

The St Georgio Hotel in Gants Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Temporary accommodation cannot be provided in the former St Georgio Hotel building in Gants Hill after Redbridge Council refused its own building application.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council first announced it was buying properties in Gants Hill in September 2017. Picture: Ken Mears The council first announced it was buying properties in Gants Hill in September 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

The local authority announced it was buying a strip of properties along Cranbrook Road in September 2017, including the building containing Faces nightclub.

It hoped to generate income from the investment and use the money to fund affordable housing provision and provide temporary accommodation.

However to be able to do this the council had to make a building application and paid an organisation to submit a proposal on its behalf - which is a legal requirement.

But the plans failed to meet “building control procedures” meaning that the local authority will need to go back to the drawing board and reapply if it wants the plans to go ahead.

A spokeswoman said: “We asked for additional information, which has now been received and is being processed. This process will have no impact on the proposals or programme to use the building to provide much needed, high-quality accommodation for families in need.”