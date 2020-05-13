Remorseful boyfriend sends apology from Australia to Ilford after neglecting girlfriend to play video games

Couple Joe Chen and Harneet Madhray, both 25, have been together for 3-and-a-half years after meeting in Shanghai. Joe, who lives in Australia, recently got in trouble with his long-distance love for ignoring her to play video games. He came up with a novel way to make it up to Harneet, who says that all is forgiven. Picture: Talker Tailor Archant

A remorseful boyfriend has used a novel way to get back into his girlfriend’s good books, after neglecting her in favour of playing video games.

Joe Chen found himself in trouble with Ilford-based girlfriend Harneet Madhray after playing too much League of Legends.

To make amends, Australian Joe included a sweet apology message with chocolates sent to Harneet via Deliveroo: “I know I’ve been playing too much League of Legends and not calling you enough, so this is a note to say I’m sorry.”

Harneet says all is forgiven, particularly as the pair, both 25, are accustomed to making a long-distance relationship work.

A copy of the apology message. Picture: Talker Tailor

They have lived on opposite sides of the world for almost three-and-a-half years, after meeting in Shanghai.

The couple had planned a summer reunion after six months apart, though this is now on hold.

Having a fixed date when they will next see each other is “one of the main things that keeps us going”, they say.

Harneet says they are making the best of a bad situation, and laughs that they only really argue when Joe plays computer games rather than giving her attention.

This gesture means that Joe is back in Harneet’s good graces from 9,443 miles away.