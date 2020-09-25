DJ and MC sessions offered as part of plans to redevelop former Goodmayes Homebase site

FutureDJs are set to help co-design the new studio space planned as part of a new development proposed for the former Homebase site in Goodmayes. Picture: Hadley and Clarion Archant

A music studio will be included in the proposed housing development on the former Goodmayes Homebase site.

First reported by the Recorder in August, the proposed development in the High Road on the border of Goodmayes and Seven Kings wards is a partnership between Hadley Property Group and Clarion Housing Group.

It includes 500 new homes, retail and community spaces, and a landscaped central square.

The partnership has enlisted music education provider FutureDJs to help design the new studio, and also pledges to offer local people a number of free and subsidised weekly sessions in producing, DJing and MCing.

FutureDJs was brought on board due to its work in schools over the past five years.

Matt Griffiths-Rimmer, director of communications and partnerships at Hadley Property Group, said this programme will bring people together “in a world that’s becoming more and more fragmented”.

He said: “We’re really proud to be working with our partners at Clarion Futures (the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group) to support a pioneering and innovative programme which will help give confidence, skills and a platform to the producers and artists of the future.”

The foundation’s head of communities, Matt Parsonage, believes that FutureDJs’ courses offer an “exciting way” of “creating opportunities for young people to develop new skills and be active in our communities”.

The co-founder of FutureDJs’, Austen Smart, described the collaboration as “so exciting”.

“Making music education accessible and unlocking young people’s creativity are central to our purpose at FutureDJs. Working with organisations who share this mission is key to achieving what we’re going to do.”

It’s also an opportunity for FutureDJs to debut its latest invention.

“With our new virtual classroom technology, Virtuoso, we’re able to bring our courses to more people, more easily and the delivery of this programme with the partnership enables us to reach communities who will really benefit from the offer.”

The planning application is to be submitted towards the end of this year, with details on how to apply for free or subsidised tuition available by visiting onevirtuoso.com.