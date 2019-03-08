Search

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association raises £1,200 for mayor's charities

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 July 2019

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association arranged a lunch to raise funds for the mayor's charities. Picture: Abida Iqbal

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association arranged a lunch to raise funds for the mayor's charities. Picture: Abida Iqbal

Archant

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association (RDWWA) has raised £1,200 for the mayor's charities.

The group arranged a lunch at Spice Khazana, High Road, Ilford to support the charities, Healthy Living Project at the Welcome Centre, Ilford, and Imagine Independence Mental Health.

"This is our group's tradition to arrange a lunch to support and raise funds for mayor's charity," Abida Iqbal said.

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, attended with his consort Kashif Qayyum and deputy mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Joyce Ryan.

Also in attendance was the mayor of Croydon, Councillor Humayun Kabir, along with RDWWA members.

Ms Iqbal said: "Our group has been serving the community for over 25 years and will continue in future. We all enjoyed the delicious food which they specially prepared for us.

"We are very delighted to announce that we raised more than £1,200."

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford Exchange evacuated - but don’t worry it’s planned

Exchange Ilford evacuated in 2016. Picture: @mikecom17

Woodford Green shooting: Man arrested

Police in Malvern Drive on Friday, July 12. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Woodford Green shooting: Second man arrested as victim’s condition remains critical

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick

