Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association raises £1,200 for mayor's charities

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association arranged a lunch to raise funds for the mayor's charities. Picture: Abida Iqbal Archant

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association (RDWWA) has raised £1,200 for the mayor's charities.

The group arranged a lunch at Spice Khazana, High Road, Ilford to support the charities, Healthy Living Project at the Welcome Centre, Ilford, and Imagine Independence Mental Health.

"This is our group's tradition to arrange a lunch to support and raise funds for mayor's charity," Abida Iqbal said.

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, attended with his consort Kashif Qayyum and deputy mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Joyce Ryan.

Also in attendance was the mayor of Croydon, Councillor Humayun Kabir, along with RDWWA members.

Ms Iqbal said: "Our group has been serving the community for over 25 years and will continue in future. We all enjoyed the delicious food which they specially prepared for us.

"We are very delighted to announce that we raised more than £1,200."