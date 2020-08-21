Redbridge-born entrepreneur hiking to Scotland to fund cost of creating autism smart-device

Milo (pictured wearing the clone helmet) is a successful data scientist who grew up in Redbridge, where he attended Goodmayes primary school and Chadwell Heath secondary school. Picture: Milo Alexsander Archant

An entrepreneur who grew up in Redbridge is set to hike from Brighton to Scotland to fundraise towards the cost of creating a smart-device to help autistic people with sensory sensitivity.

Shaheen Mufti and Milo Alexsander (L-R) are set to hike from Brighton to Scotland to help kickstart their work on a smart-device designed to help manage the sensory sensitivities associated with autism. Picture: Milo Alexsander Shaheen Mufti and Milo Alexsander (L-R) are set to hike from Brighton to Scotland to help kickstart their work on a smart-device designed to help manage the sensory sensitivities associated with autism. Picture: Milo Alexsander

Former Goodmayes primary and Chadwell Heath secondary school pupil Milo Alexsander, 37, is taking on the challenge in September alongside three colleagues; Jaafar Almusaad, Shaheen Mufti and Jason Powell.

The scientist explains how the quartet want to use their wealth of experience in the field: “The next step is to fund the cost of obtaining the relevant data on people with autism. Once we have that, we can create an algorithm according to people’s sensitivities, which we will then use to build a smart-device.”

Milo has been motivated to use his expertise after seeing the difficulties faced by friends and family with autism.

The group are aiming to hike 40 miles each day, with one target — to be in Scotland by the time Milo’s 38th birthday rolls around on October 20.

To donate, visit this link.