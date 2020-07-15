Redbridge Council announces first series of Quiet Streets consultations

Some of the neighbourhoods targeted in the first Redbridge Quiet Streets series, which aims to make streets safer in the borough.

Redbridge Council has announced its first Quiet Streets series, after securing more than £500,000 of funding.

Oakdale and Wanstead are amongst the neighbourhoods targeted in the first Redbridge Quiet Streets series, an initiative for which more than half a million pounds of funding has been secured.

The money — from TfL’s low traffic neighbourhood scheme — will allow the council to work with residents to develop quieter streets with reduced pollution problems.

Rat running, speeding, unnecessary through traffic and accident black spots are among the issues it aims to address, alongside improving the borough’s walking and cycling networks.

Though plans remain at an early stage, the first series of consultations have been confirmed.

They are set to take place in:

Nine streets across the borough closed to cars to mark Car Free Day in September last year and the move proved popular with families.

Cranbrook (Cranbrook West)

Newbury Park and South Barkingside (Barkingside South)

Valentines and the area west of Ley Street

Mayfield

South Ilford (Clementswood)

Wanstead

South Woodford by the Oakdale schools

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “We all deserve to feel safe on our streets, whether it be crossing the road or taking our children to school.

“We want to work closely with our neighbours to develop plans to stop rat running and speeding so we can all enjoy living in safer neighbourhoods.”

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride, added: “Everyone really noticed how much quieter the streets were during the lockdown and we want to try and keep the benefits of that. This funding will enable us to work with residents to develop plans that will make our streets quieter, safer and greener. We want the streets we used to have where kids could play on the street without fear of an accident.”

There are a number of similar initiatives ongoing in the borough, as reported by the Recorder.

Since November 2019, the roads outside SS Peter and Paul’s Catholic primary school, Gordon primary school and Fairlop primary school have been closed at the start and end of the school day during term time.

The Redbridge Roundabout has also been made into a biodiverse Grow Zone

Residents are invited to contribute their own areas by visiting redbridgetravelmap.commonplace.is/.