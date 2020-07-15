Redbridge Council announces first series of Quiet Streets consultations
PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 July 2020
Redbridge Council has announced its first Quiet Streets series, after securing more than £500,000 of funding.
The money — from TfL’s low traffic neighbourhood scheme — will allow the council to work with residents to develop quieter streets with reduced pollution problems.
Rat running, speeding, unnecessary through traffic and accident black spots are among the issues it aims to address, alongside improving the borough’s walking and cycling networks.
Though plans remain at an early stage, the first series of consultations have been confirmed.
They are set to take place in:
Cranbrook (Cranbrook West)
Newbury Park and South Barkingside (Barkingside South)
Valentines and the area west of Ley Street
Mayfield
South Ilford (Clementswood)
Wanstead
South Woodford by the Oakdale schools
Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “We all deserve to feel safe on our streets, whether it be crossing the road or taking our children to school.
“We want to work closely with our neighbours to develop plans to stop rat running and speeding so we can all enjoy living in safer neighbourhoods.”
Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride, added: “Everyone really noticed how much quieter the streets were during the lockdown and we want to try and keep the benefits of that. This funding will enable us to work with residents to develop plans that will make our streets quieter, safer and greener. We want the streets we used to have where kids could play on the street without fear of an accident.”
There are a number of similar initiatives ongoing in the borough, as reported by the Recorder.
Since November 2019, the roads outside SS Peter and Paul’s Catholic primary school, Gordon primary school and Fairlop primary school have been closed at the start and end of the school day during term time.
The Redbridge Roundabout has also been made into a biodiverse Grow Zone
Residents are invited to contribute their own areas by visiting redbridgetravelmap.commonplace.is/.
