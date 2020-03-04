Search

Advanced search

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

PUBLISHED: 08:44 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 04 March 2020

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Archant

A Barkingside GP is closed for a deep clean as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre, in Tomswood Hill, was shut down on Tuesday evening after a patient allegedly self-presented with symptoms of the coronavirus.

A note on the GP's website says: "Fullwell Cross Medical Centre is temporarily closed today to enable a clean to take place as a routine precautionary measure.

You may also want to watch:

"The practice will reopen as soon as possible and patients will be contacted if their appointment needs to be rearranged. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients.

"Patients who require urgent or help or advice should contact 111."

More to follow.

Most Read

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Jeremy Corbyn and Sam Tarry visit Ilford youth centre which keeps young people off the streets in Ilford

Jeremy Corbyn and MP Sam Tarry met with staff, volunteers and young people at the Frenford Youth Club in Ilford. Picture: Irfan Shah

Most Read

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Jeremy Corbyn and Sam Tarry visit Ilford youth centre which keeps young people off the streets in Ilford

Jeremy Corbyn and MP Sam Tarry met with staff, volunteers and young people at the Frenford Youth Club in Ilford. Picture: Irfan Shah

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham head to Australia for pre-season tour

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Almost 1,000 pensioners are losing out on help to pay their council tax in Redbridge

In Redbridge, 5,473 pensioners were claiming support in the three months to December - a 14pc drop compared to the same period in 2015. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

O’s youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Clayhall and Woodford Green GP services rated Good by health inspectors

The Clayhall Practice Group which runs Clayhall Clinic has been rated Good by CQC inspectors. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24