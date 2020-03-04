Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean
PUBLISHED: 08:44 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 04 March 2020
Archant
A Barkingside GP is closed for a deep clean as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.
Fullwell Cross Medical Centre, in Tomswood Hill, was shut down on Tuesday evening after a patient allegedly self-presented with symptoms of the coronavirus.
A note on the GP's website says: "Fullwell Cross Medical Centre is temporarily closed today to enable a clean to take place as a routine precautionary measure.
"The practice will reopen as soon as possible and patients will be contacted if their appointment needs to be rearranged. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients.
"Patients who require urgent or help or advice should contact 111."
More to follow.