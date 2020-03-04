Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG Archant

A Barkingside GP is closed for a deep clean as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre, in Tomswood Hill, was shut down on Tuesday evening after a patient allegedly self-presented with symptoms of the coronavirus.

A note on the GP's website says: "Fullwell Cross Medical Centre is temporarily closed today to enable a clean to take place as a routine precautionary measure.

You may also want to watch:

"The practice will reopen as soon as possible and patients will be contacted if their appointment needs to be rearranged. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients.

"Patients who require urgent or help or advice should contact 111."

More to follow.