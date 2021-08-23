More than third of cash spent on Quiet Streets scheme went to consultants

Published: 6:00 PM August 23, 2021

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request reveal the full breakdown of money spent on the Quiet Streets scheme - Credit: Roy Chacko

New figures have revealed that more than a third of funds spent on a short-lived low traffic neighbourhood scheme in Redbridge went to consultants.

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information request have broken down the costs of the Quiet Streets scheme.

With residents given just a week's prior notice, work began to install the scheme on September 14 2020.

But less than seven weeks later the planters were removed at a cost of more than £24,000, after more than 4,000 Barkingside residents signed a petition in opposition to the scheme.

Despite its short lifetime, the cost of the scheme ran to £327,733, paid for by Transport for London (TfL).

More than a third of the money spent on Quiet Streets - £129,230 - went to consultants who advised on the delivery and promotion of the scheme.

You may also want to watch:

The cost to remove the planters themselves ran to £21,468, while revoking the traffic management order cost £3,500. Storage of the planters is estimated to have cost £4,800.

The Recorder reported earlier this month that Redbridge Council had its active travel funding frozen after removing the scheme.

At the time, the council said they were “actively involved in positive dialogue” with TfL and expected to be able to confirm their funding in the near future.

A TfL spokesperson said: “As Londoners have spent more time in their local areas, the need for additional walking and cycling infrastructure has increased.

"That is why we’ve worked closely with boroughs across London throughout the pandemic to deliver hundreds of vital schemes that are not only giving people much needed extra space to walk and cycle but ensuring a cleaner and greener recovery from the pandemic.

"We have helped boroughs monitor schemes after they've been installed and supported them in adapting them where necessary, but we've also been clear that schemes need to be properly trialled to adequately assess their success before decisions are made over removal.

"We’re disappointed that a small number of schemes across London were removed prematurely and believe that these types of schemes continue to play an important role in enabling more walking and cycling.”

According to the 2021 London Boroughs Healthy Streets Scorecard, published last month, low traffic neighbourhoods cover just five per cent of Redbridge streets which would be suitable for the policy.

The council has been contacted for comment.