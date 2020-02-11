Ilford youth club launches weekly counselling service for young people

An Ilford youth club has launched a weekly mental health counselling service, providing a safe space for young people, staff and volunteers to open up.

The patron of Frenford Youth Club's programme, called Never Alone, is Hussain Manawer, a mental health campaigner and poet from Ilford.

"This is so important, it's needed, and I'm excited to see it has come to life," he said.

"I really urge everyone from all walks of life to get involved and head down to Never Alone.

"It's a safe space to discuss whatever you are going through. I wish I had something like this when I was growing up."

Irfan Shah, manager of Frenford Youth Club, said staff and volunteers will undergo mental health training.

"We promised that we would always support our young people, staff and volunteers but never really understood the depths of the issues within an individual when it comes to mental health," he said.

"Fourteen of us have just completed a two-day intense training programme which has given us an insight of what mental health really is.

"So much more to do but for now we will continue our push forward to helping more people suffering from mental health."

The counsellor will be from You and Me Counselling in Hornchurch and funded by the youth club through grants and donations.