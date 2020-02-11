Search

Advanced search

Ilford youth club launches weekly counselling service for young people

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 February 2020

Frenford Youth Club in Ilford has launched a weekly counselling service for young people struggling with their mental health. Picture: Frenford Clubs

Frenford Youth Club in Ilford has launched a weekly counselling service for young people struggling with their mental health. Picture: Frenford Clubs

Archant

An Ilford youth club has launched a weekly mental health counselling service, providing a safe space for young people, staff and volunteers to open up.

The patron of Frenford Youth Club's programme, called Never Alone, is Hussain Manawer, a mental health campaigner and poet from Ilford.

"This is so important, it's needed, and I'm excited to see it has come to life," he said.

"I really urge everyone from all walks of life to get involved and head down to Never Alone.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a safe space to discuss whatever you are going through. I wish I had something like this when I was growing up."

Irfan Shah, manager of Frenford Youth Club, said staff and volunteers will undergo mental health training.

"We promised that we would always support our young people, staff and volunteers but never really understood the depths of the issues within an individual when it comes to mental health," he said.

"Fourteen of us have just completed a two-day intense training programme which has given us an insight of what mental health really is.

"So much more to do but for now we will continue our push forward to helping more people suffering from mental health."

The counsellor will be from You and Me Counselling in Hornchurch and funded by the youth club through grants and donations.

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Redbridge Town Hall closed as police investigate burglary

Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Redbridge Town Hall closed as police investigate burglary

Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford youth club launches weekly counselling service for young people

Frenford Youth Club in Ilford has launched a weekly counselling service for young people struggling with their mental health. Picture: Frenford Clubs

Visitors to council benefits pages targeted by funeral ads

Dozens of advertising trackers are placed on key council webpages.

McMahon accepts it will be ‘slow builder’ for Balanta after injury return

Angelo Balanta & Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brophy wants O’s to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Fowell thankful for red card fortune as Ilford ease past Southend Manor

Action from Ilford's Essex Senior League clash with Southend Manor at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24