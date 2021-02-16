Frenford FC ladies team to walk 200km for Refuge and UNICEF Yemen

Published: 12:04 PM February 16, 2021

Frenford and MSA Women FC are to undertake a charity walk on March 6 for Refuge and UNICEF Yemen. - Credit: Irfan Shah

A ladies football team in Ilford are to undertake a charity walk in the coming weeks for Refuge and UNICEF Yemen.

Frenford & MSA Women FC will be walking more than 200km on Saturday March 6 in the hopes of raising £6,000.

The decision to donate money to Refuge is borne out of the knowledge that domestic violence has shot up during lockdown, with UNICEF Yemen chosen in recognition of the country's ongoing crisis.

Each participant must have a sponsor for every kilometre walked, and the Lint Group will sponsor the team £10 for every kilometre walked (up to 200km).

The poster for an upcoming charity walk to be held by Frenford & MSA Women FC. - Credit: Irfan Shah

Organiser Irfan Shah, alongside participants Sabah Mahmood, Tayyiba Yunis, Rose Luther and Yasmin Hussain, said: "We are extremely proud that our team is doing this. All humans have the right to dignity and safety so this fundraiser will provide counselling, food and medical support to these charities."

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/frenfordandmsawomenfc.