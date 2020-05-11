Search

Advanced search

Frenford Falcons wheelchair basketball star honours memory of grandfather with marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:01 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 11 May 2020

Nicole Benjamin completing her driveway marathon (Pic: Nicole Benjamin)

Nicole Benjamin completing her driveway marathon (Pic: Nicole Benjamin)

Archant

Frenford Falcons wheelchair basketball star Nicole Benjamin completed a marathon around her driveway to honour her grandfather who died over Easter.

Nicole Benjamin completing her driveway marathon (Pic: Nicole Benjamin)Nicole Benjamin completing her driveway marathon (Pic: Nicole Benjamin)

The 35-year-old, who lives in Hainault, was keen to show her support for NHS Charities Together to contribute to the Covid-19 relief effort.

But Nicole has to shield herself during lockdown due to taking immunosuppressants for her arthritis so decided a walk around her driveway with her crutches would be the best option to help out and has raised thousands for the cause.

“Unfortunately my grandfather passed away the day before Good Friday and I wanted to do something to honour his memory essentially,” she said.

“At the same time I had lots of emails asking for volunteers for various things. I work at Chigwell School, and know they’re doing some good things like the DT department is making face masks.

Nicole Benjamin completing her driveway marathon (Pic: Nicole Benjamin)Nicole Benjamin completing her driveway marathon (Pic: Nicole Benjamin)

“I just wanted to try do something to give back as well, but because of the medication that I’m on, I’m needing to shield at home at the moment so I knew whatever I decided to do it would have to be at home.”

You may also want to watch:

Although she admitted it was challenging, Nicole said having people walk past and donate helped spur her on.

“Definitely challenging, it took me just shy of 14 hours non-stop in the end, and my joints were definitely not up for that so I needed to use my walking sticks and things to get around.

“The good thing about doing it on the driveway is that there were a couple of people passing by during the day, so not much, but every couple of hours I got to say hello to someone until nightfall.

“Thankfully I had all my friends calling me up and cheering me on through social media which helped to keep me going. Knowing what I was doing it for as well of course. And I’d set up a just giving page, so seeing donations come in inspired me even more.

“Originally I said £920 as my grandad celebrated his 92nd birthday while he was in hospital and thankfully it was just before lockdown so we got to spend it with him.

“I thought a random number to tie in with that, but with all the kind donations and gift aid included I’m past £1,500 now.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicolebenjamin26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ilford cat survives being hit by train thanks to PDSA vets

Miracle cat Jay re-united with owners after getting hit by a train near his home. Picture: PDSA

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Father charged with murder of two children in Newbury Park

Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

VE Day 75: What toll did the Second World War take on Ilford?

A VE Day celebration in Audrey Road in 1945. Picture: Redbridge Museum & Heritage Centre

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ilford cat survives being hit by train thanks to PDSA vets

Miracle cat Jay re-united with owners after getting hit by a train near his home. Picture: PDSA

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Father charged with murder of two children in Newbury Park

Police at the scene in Aldborough Road North. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

VE Day 75: What toll did the Second World War take on Ilford?

A VE Day celebration in Audrey Road in 1945. Picture: Redbridge Museum & Heritage Centre

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

A historic day for the O’s as they sealed promotion in the dying stages away to Oxford

Lee Steele in action against Bristol Rovers during the 2005/06 promotion season (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Movember’s Quarantine Games to test sports fans

Kitchen golf is one of many lockdown sporting events highighted by charity Movember

Coronavirus: Professional sport waits for details on lockdown easing

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: PM puts brakes on swift return for professional sport

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24