Coach of Ilford’s Frenford & MSA women’s team takes part in Adidas promo day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 October 2020

Frenford & MSA women's team coach Yasmin Hussain took part in a recent promotional day for Adidas' new boot, the XGhosted. Picture: Ayshe Zaifoglu

Archant

The coach of Ilford’s Frenford & MSA women’s team took part in a recent promotional day for Adidas.

Chadwell Heath resident Yasmin Hussain being put through a warm up at Adidas' latest promotional day. Picture: Ayshe ZaifogluChadwell Heath resident Yasmin Hussain being put through a warm up at Adidas' latest promotional day. Picture: Ayshe Zaifoglu

Yasmin Hussain, from Chadwell Heath, put herself forward after the club was approached by the brand last week.

With the launch the following day, the 36-year-old explains the quick turnaround: “We received a message on the team’s instagram quite last minute. Because of this, a lot of players weren’t available, but we couldn’t miss this opportunity. It was so big for our club, and even bigger for representation.”

The premise of the launch was that eight pairs would race against each other to show off Adidas’ latest boot.

Yasmin laughs at facing an unexpected dribbling challenge where she was paired with an opponent who plays in the intermediate league.

Thankfully, for Yasmin, it was never about being the fastest or the best: “I was just thrilled to be there.”

