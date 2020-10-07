Coach of Ilford’s Frenford & MSA women’s team takes part in Adidas promo day
PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 October 2020
Archant
The coach of Ilford’s Frenford & MSA women’s team took part in a recent promotional day for Adidas.
Yasmin Hussain, from Chadwell Heath, put herself forward after the club was approached by the brand last week.
You may also want to watch:
With the launch the following day, the 36-year-old explains the quick turnaround: “We received a message on the team’s instagram quite last minute. Because of this, a lot of players weren’t available, but we couldn’t miss this opportunity. It was so big for our club, and even bigger for representation.”
The premise of the launch was that eight pairs would race against each other to show off Adidas’ latest boot.
Yasmin laughs at facing an unexpected dribbling challenge where she was paired with an opponent who plays in the intermediate league.
Thankfully, for Yasmin, it was never about being the fastest or the best: “I was just thrilled to be there.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.