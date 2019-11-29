Search

Young Citizen: Praise for 'passionate and committed' Ilford youth club football volunteer

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 November 2019

Aaron Akhtar is this week's Young Citizen nominee. Picture: Frenford Clubs

Aaron Akhtar is this week's Young Citizen nominee. Picture: Frenford Clubs

A passionate teenager who volunteers as a football coach at an Ilford youth club is this week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee.

Aaron Akhtar, 16, from Buckhurst Hill, volunteers as a football coach at Frenford Clubs and has been assisting with Frenford's U13s team since the beginning of the year.

He gives the club, based at the Jack Carter Centre in The Drive, five hours of his time each week to help in two training sessions and on match days.

"He has been consistently available, committed and willing to learn," the club said.

"Aaron is extremely passionate about football and teaching other young people the game, and has recently completed his FA Level 1 with the Essex FA.

"Aaron has special educational needs, but has not let this stop him from pursuing his goal of becoming a sports coach. He has been a brilliant asset to our coaching team."

George Andrews, manager of Frenford U13s, added: "He has been a great help to our team, we have gradually set him more responsibilities in sessions and Aaron has risen to the challenge.

"He now is able to lead well planned drills which enhance the learning of our players. What's more is he is a great character and a real pleasure to be around."

Frenford Clubs was founded in 1928 by Jack Carter when a group of 10-12 boys met every Sunday at the Friends Meeting House on Albert Road, Ilford.

By 1930, it had grown into a sports and social club providing a varied programme of physical, mental and spiritual activities.

The Young Citizen series celebrates the young people of Redbridge. Each month a winner is chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under 25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.

