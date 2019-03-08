Search

New outdoor activities at Wanstead Flats

PUBLISHED: 11:12 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 15 March 2019

Photo: Friends of Wanstead Parklands

Photo: Friends of Wanstead Parklands

Archant

Schools, families and community groups will benefit from new outdoor activities at Wanstead Flats.

Photo: Friends of Wanstead ParklandsPhoto: Friends of Wanstead Parklands

The City of London Corporation has agreed to fund a two-year project for residents to get closer to the environment in Aldersbrook Road.

Run by the Field Studies Council (FSC) in partnership with the Friends of Wanstead Parkland the money will go towards holding family activities and nature clubs in the school holidays and at weekends.

Speaking on behalf of Friends of Wanstead Parklands, Jo Blackman said: “We are delighted that FSC has been awarded funding to work in Wanstead Park and Wanstead Flats.

“We hope that this project will encourage even more local residents to explore their natural environment and develop a lifelong passion for nature.

“We look forward to supporting the delivery of an exciting new programme of events over the next two years.”.

Helen Robertson, centre manager at FSC Epping Forest said, “We have been working in Epping Forest for almost 50 years and are delighted to extend our work into a new location and to a new community.

“We hope this project will inspire everyone to be curious, caring and passionate about Epping Forest and the Environment.”

Graeme Smith, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Open Spaces and City gardens Committee, said: “I’m pleased that we have been able to help the FSC expand their work across the Forest.

“Outdoor exploration and play are vital for children to flourish in their learning and development.

“This project will encourage more people to join the Forest community and enjoy these precious open spaces.”

Join the first event, a bluebell walk, on March 23.

Places must be booked in advance, visit: field-studies-council.org/wansteadpark

