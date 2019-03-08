Fancy a rent free studio in Ilford? One lucky resident could win a room for a year

Antonia Showering, previously won a bursary. Picture: Space Archant

Would you like a rent-free studio in Ilford?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Well, you could be in luck as to celebrate the opening of SPACE Ilford, the art gallery is offering one artist a workroom in its premises completely rent-free for 12 months.

Located in the heart of Ilford in Redbridge Town Hall, High Road, the budding creative could take up their new base from November 2019 to October 2020.

A spokeswoman for Space said applications are welcome from artists who are based in or are originally from the Redbridge area and the bursary will be awarded based on "quality of practice and evidence of need."

You may also want to watch:

"The aim of the bursary is to provide time and focus for an artist at a critical juncture in their practice," she said.

"Your application should clearly demonstrate how the award would positively impact your work."

Interested parties can apply by completing a short application form and attaching examples of their work.

The deadline expires on Tuesday, October 1 at midnight and Karen Davies, head of artist development at Space will chair the selection panel.