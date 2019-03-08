Search

That’s clipping brilliant – free garden waste collection restarts in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 12:49 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 14 March 2019

The collection will take place every two weeks. Photo: PA

The collection will take place every two weeks. Photo: PA

Free garden waste collection will resume on April 1.

The scheme will mean residents can have their garden waste collected from their home, fortnightly after the service stopped during the winter months.

Available to all borough households with a garden, this hassle-free collection allows residents to have garden weeds, grass and trimmings (along with much more) picked up, giving gardeners an easy option to get rid of waste.

Residents will be able to find out when their collection day is from Monday 18 March on Redbridge Council’s website.

Householders should make sure their bag is put out before 7am on the day of collection.

Green waste bags were delivered to every household in the borough last year, if residents need a replacement bag they can pick one up at a collection point where a limited number of waste bags will be available.

Councillor John Howard, Cabinet Member for Civic Pride said: “Using our garden green waste service not only saves space in residents’ domestic waste bins but is a great and convenient way to dispose of green waste in the most environmentally friendly way.

“We know that people care deeply about keeping the borough clean and value the convenience of a regular garden waste collection which is why we’ve ensured the green garden waste service is protected at a time when most London boroughs are reducing services.”

This free garden waste collection will run until November 2019.

Until the free service resumes, you can take garden waste to one of four East London Waste Authority (ELWA) Refuse & Recycling Centres.

For more information on collection points visit www.redbridge.gov.uk/greengardenwaste

