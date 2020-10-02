Specialist gangs detective running free awareness courses for parents in Redbridge

A detective specialising in keeping young people out of gangs is running a free awareness course for parents across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham.

Det Con Anoushka Dunic — Gang Engagement Officer for the East Area — is running three two-hour sessions on Thursdays throughout October, starting on the eighth of the month.

The sessions, to be delivered on Microsoft Teams, will improve parents’ and carers’ awareness of many aspects of this subject, such as how gangs operate and the emergence of county lines exploitation.

It will also discuss the key signs of abuse and exploitation in children, and how social media is used by gangs.

Det Con Dunic recently appeared on the Abuse Talk podcast to discuss the dangers of exploitation.

To book a space, contact Anoushka.Dunic@met.police.uk or call/text direct on 07741686764.

People are free to remain anonymous.