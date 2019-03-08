Beautify where you live in Redbridge with free bulbs

Would you like some flowers were you live? Picture: Barry Batchelor PA Archive/PA Images

Does your corner of the borough need a little je ne sais quoi?

Bulbs will be given away on a first come first served basis. Picture: Chris Radburn Bulbs will be given away on a first come first served basis. Picture: Chris Radburn

Redbridge Council is offering residents, community groups and schools, flower bulbs as part of the great giveaway event - and the best part is that they are completely free.

Whether you fancy some snowdrops in Seven Kings or grape hyacinths in Gants Hill, interested parties need to fill out a short form by October 10.

A Redbridge Council spokesman said "This is part of a borough-wide movement to bring everybody together to beautify our streets and bring a smile to people's faces," he said.

"Bulbs can be planted in spaces that benefit the community such as public shrub beds, flower beds and planters in local streets and within the grounds of schools, community and faith centres.

"The plants are available in limited amounts and will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

"Bulb types include daffodils, tulips, crocuses, snowdrops and grape hyacinths and the bulbs will be distributed in time for the planting weekend (October 18-20) ."

To find out more visit: redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/spruce-up-your-neighbourhood/