Redbridge Institute of Adult Education secures almost £250,000 to fund English language project

Redbridge Institute of Adult Education has secured nearly �250,000 of funding for their project, English for Every Day, which will help 500 people to improve their English skills and become more active in the Redbridge. Picture: David Wallbank Archant

The Redbridge Institute of Adult Education (IAE) has secured nearly £250,000 to help 500 residents to become confident English speakers.

This funding — the maximum available from a shared £6.5million English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) fund — is to be used for a special project.

A network of 18 virtual hubs and creative clubs will recruit participants from the borough’s priority areas, who will then join the English for Every Day project from September onwards.

Local courses will begin with social distancing measures in place; the project is expected to run until March.

ESOL tutors will provide informal language learning; creative club leaders will help participants practise English outside the classroom, and encourage them to become more involved in the Redbridge community.

Volunteer ESOL ambassadors will also be trained to support the project.

There will also be a Chromebook lending scheme for participants with no access to equipment or broadband, ensuring that everyone can learn online.

Joni Cunningham, principal of Redbridge’s IAE, said: “We are very excited to have won this funding which will enable us to continue to take English language teaching into the heart of our communities.

“Supporting people to take their first steps in learning English informally will break down barriers and raise ambitions to carry on learning, helping people make more of their lives.”

Council leader Jas Athwal described the funding as an opportunity to help participants feel “empowered to reach their full potential in Redbridge”.

He added: “Learning or improving language skills can open so many doors, both personally and professionally and our council want to do whatever we can to give people the opportunity to develop their skills.”

Redbridge IAE is an adult learning provider that works with more than 4,000 part-time learners each year, aiming to reach east London’s most disadvantaged learners in the hope of improving employment prospects and social integration.

For further details, email enquiries@redbridge-iae.ac.uk or call 020 8550 2398.