Chadwell Heath nursery offers free childcare to mums needing smear tests

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 13 January 2020

Mums who need a cervical smear test are being offered a free hour of childcare at a Chadwell Heath nursery so they can prioritise their own health and get the essential procedure booked in.

Jo Varsani, 36, the owner of Perfect Moments Day Nursery in Hickman Road, noticed that without the necessary help with childcare, many mums delay making the vital appointment with their GP.

Jo realised the importance of having a smear test herself when her mother-in-law died from cancer at the age of 62.

She realised she had been putting off having her own smear test for the last 20 years.

Jo is now offering one hour of free childcare for mums who need to get their smear tests done.

You may also want to watch:

Bookings need to be made in advance to ensure there is availability at the nursery on the day to accommodate any children.

All mums can take advantage of the scheme, not just the ones already attending the setting.

The service is being highlighted as part of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, which runs from January 20-26.

According to Public Health England, about three million women have not had a smear test for at least three-and-a-half years.

GPs are trying to improve take-up rates as screening rates are at their lowest for two decades.

For more information about Perfect Moments Daycare, visit www.perfectmomentsdaycare.co.uk

