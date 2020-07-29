Search

Missing Hainault man found

PUBLISHED: 19:50 29 July 2020

Frank Todd has been missing from the Hainault area since early this morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Frank Todd, 72, has been found safe and well after going missing yesterday morning (Tuesday July 28).

The police have confirmed that Frank has been found safe and well.

Family members added that he was found in North London, and has been taken to hospital for a check up.

