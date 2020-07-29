Updated
Missing Hainault man found
PUBLISHED: 19:50 29 July 2020
Archant
Frank Todd, 72, has been found safe and well after going missing yesterday morning (Tuesday July 28).
You may also want to watch:
The police have confirmed that Frank has been found safe and well.
Family members added that he was found in North London, and has been taken to hospital for a check up.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.